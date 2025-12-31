CDF Munir warns of ‘firm and decisive’ response if Pakistan’s territorial integrity is violated

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Wednesday warned that any violation of the country’s integrity will be met with a “firm and decisive” response.

The CDF made these remarks during the 18th National Workshop on Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ), where he highlighted the continued efforts of Indian sponsored proxies to “propagate violence and disrupt development”, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement added that the field marshal reaffirmed that these groups’ plans would be thwarted through “stern actions” by the security forces to rid the province of terrorism and unrest.

“Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, the COAS & CDF also emphasised that any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity, whether direct or indirect, will be met with a firm and decisive response,” the statement read. “[The] Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to protect the lives and well-being of its citizens.”

The ISPR said that today’s workshop focused on exploring Balochistan’s socio-economic development and its strategic importance for Pakistan.

In an address, Field Marshal Munir appreciated the resilience of the people of Balochistan and highlighted their pivotal importance for Pakistan’s prosperity and development.

“He lauded the wide-ranging initiatives being undertaken by the federal and provincial governments, underscoring a people-centric approach that aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of the province and unlock its vast economic potential for the benefit of its people,” the statement added.

According to the ISPR, the CDF also hailed the role of civil society in his address, highlighting their role in countering disinformation and propaganda, as well as their driving sustainable development.

“He stressed the importance of rejecting vested political agendas to ensure that Balochistan’s future is shaped by long-term prosperity for all its residents,” the statement read.

In May and October this year, Pakistan saw violations of its sovereignty by neighbours India and Afghanistan, respectively.

The May conflict between Pakistan and India was sparked by an attack on tourists in occupied Kashmir, which New Delhi, without evidence, linked to Pakistan. Islamabad strongly denied responsibility while calling for a neutral investigation .

But, New Delhi launched deadly air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir on May 7, marking the beginning of the four-day clash. After tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases by the two sides, it took American intervention on May 10 for both sides to finally reach a ceasefire .

Meanwhile, in October, Pakistan – Afghanistan relations deteriorated amid tensions over the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), with Islamabad pressing Kabul to curb cross-border terrorism.

After border clashes on October 11, a temporary ceasefire followed talks in Doha and later in Istanbul, but successive rounds of negotiations failed to produce a workable solution despite mediation by Turkiye and Qatar.

Pakistan has also witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The state has designated Balochistan-based terrorist groups as Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.