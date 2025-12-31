E-Paper | July 13, 2026

ORAL CANCER

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ORAL CANCER: Oral cancer has emerged as a silent public health emer-gency in Pakistan. The unchecked con-sumption of gutka, naswar, paan and betel nut is a major driver of this crisis. These carcinogenic products are cheaply available across the country, including near schools. Other than mortality, oral cancer leaves patients with severe facial disfigurement, psychological trauma and loss of livelihood, placing an immense burden on families and public hospitals. The relevant authorities must move beyond token measures by strictly enforcing the bans that are already in place. Free oral screening at public hospitals could help detect cases early and save lives.

Manzar Bozdar
Ghotki

SCIENCE EDUCATION: The education sector in Sindh is facing a serious crisis, especially when it comes to imparting science education. The use of Sindhi terms in textbooks for concepts related to science creates confusion among the students and negatively impacts their conceptual knowledge and academic progress. As such, the Sindh Textbook Board, Jamshoro, must use appropriate scientific terms in English for the purpose of clarity. Besides, the higher authorities should look into the matter, and introduce an updated curriculum to improve quality education in Sindh, and ensure that our students are able to compete nationally and internationally.

Abdul Salam Bugti
Larkana

SCHOOL ROAD: The traffic police in Lahore must pay attention to widespread violations of traffic rules on the Pilot School Road. Motorcyclists indulge in overspeeding and drive the wrong way, creating problems for others on the road. The part of the road located between Ghousia Colony and Pak Block of Allama Iqbal Town was not outlined as a commercial area, but automobile workshops have mushroomed there. Those who have no workspace of their own, occupy one of the two lanes as if they pay rent for this roadway. Ongoing situation mandates immediate and strict corrective measures.

Dr Faheem Akhtar
Lahore

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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