E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Govt launches first bond for skill development

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks at the ceremony for the launch of the Pakistan Skills Impact Bond. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Finance/X
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks at the ceremony for the launch of the Pakistan Skills Impact Bond. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Finance/X
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ISLAMABAD: Pak­istan on Tuesday launched the country’s first-ever private-capital-funded Pakistan Skills Impact Bond (PSIB), backed by a guarantee from the Min­istry of Finance to opera­tionalise the inaugural Rs1 billion pilot tranche of a three-year instrument to fund a wider and scalable Technical Skills Development Programme.

The launch ceremony, which also featured the signing of financing documents including investor and issuer agreements, was attended by senior government officials, development partners, private sector leaders and representatives of international organisations.

The PSIB represents a fundamental restructuring of how Pakistan finances skill development, shifting decisively from input-based public spending to outcome-driven, private-sector-enabled social investment. It was designed to deliver measurable outcomes such as certification, job placement, and at least six-month retention for every trainee.

The model will gradually evolve so that subsequent tranches link repayment to a nominal portion of trainee salaries, embedding long-term sustainability while monetizing Pakistan’s demographic dividend both domestically and through the export of certified talent.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb underscored the transformational importance of the PSIB in Pakistan’s broader economic reform agenda and human capital strategy.

He described the day as “an important moment focused on education and training,” reiterating that Pakistan’s demographic dividend can only be realised if the country succeeds in upskilling and reskilling its youth at scale.

He stressed that NAVTTC’s work sits at the heart of this vision, noting that the global shift toward high-value digital skills such as blockchain offers unprecedented earning potential for Pakistani youth, who already constitute the world’s third-largest freelancer community.

The minister emphasised that the PSIB is part of a wider, government-led strategic shift away from traditional budget-based social spending toward outcomes, evidence and accountability, reflecting a deliberate departure from input-driven systems that rely solely on public financing.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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