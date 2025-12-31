JCP likely to meet on 12th to confirm IHC judges

ISLAMABAD: The Jud­icial Commission of Paki­stan (JCP) is expe­cted to meet on January 12 to consider the confirmation of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), sources told Dawn.

The judges under consideration are Justice Mohammad Azam Khan, Justice Mohammad Asif, and Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas. The IHC administration has alre­ady forwarded the service records of the three judges to the JCP along with recommendations of Chief Justice Sardar Moha­mmad Sarfraz Dogar, who will participate in the meeting as a member of the JCP.

Justice Azam and Just­ice Minhas were appoi­nted as additional judges to the IHC, whereas Jus­tice Asif was appointed as a judge in the Balochistan High Court before he was transferred to Islamabad through a presidential order that also brought incumbent CJ Dogar to the IHC.

These transfers and the subsequent elevation of Justice Dogar as chief justice witnessed unprecedented internal discord within the IHC. Several judges appeared as litigants before the Supreme Court, while two judges attended proceedings before the Sindh High Court as private petitioners in the case relating to Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri’s degree.

In 2025, the IHC decided at least 16,000 cases. Official data shows that Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas recorded the highest number of disposals, deciding 2,039 cases in his single bench and more than 500 cases in division benches. Justice Mohammad Azam Khan decided 1,841 cases in single benches and around 600 in division benches, while Justice Mohammad Asif disposed of 1,338 cases.

It may be noted that Justice Asif is also facing a complaint before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), in which it was alleged that he misused his authority to influence proceedings in a hit-and-run case involving his son.

According to the complaint, dated December 25 and submitted by Advocate Inamul Rahim, the incident occurred on December 2 near the Pakistan National Council of Arts, where a speeding SUV allegedly driven by Justice Asif’s son struck a scooter, killing two girls on the spot. A judicial magistrate later granted bail to the accused on December 6 after the victims’ families pardoned him in court.

JCP meetings

In a series of meetings expected in January, the JCP is also expected to confirm the appointment of additional judges, who were appointed to the Lahore High Court and the Balochistan High Court.

Following the 27th Amendment, the commission comprises Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi as its head, Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Aamer Farooq, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Pakistan Bar Council representative Ahsan Bhoon, two members each from the National Assembly and the Senate, a woman or non-Muslim nominee of the National Assembly speaker, a member of the Islamabad Bar Council, and a federal minister.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025