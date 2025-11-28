E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Amid exit speculations, 3 IHC judges ‘pack up’ chambers

Malik Asad Published November 28, 2025
Collage shows IHC Justices Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar and Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: Three judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) have removed their personal belongings from the high court building amid rumours of their imminent resignations in light of the 27th Amendment.

Sources told Dawn that Justices Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar and Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan had packed their personal effects and shifted them back to their respective residences over the past week.

According to court officials, the judges instructed their staff to separate all books, documents, decorative pieces, and other personal effects that they had brought to the IHC after their elevation. The staff completed the packing earlier this week, and the material was quietly moved out of the high court building.

Sources said that the directions to pack up their chambers were issued shortly after the 27th Amendment came into force. The amendment has fundamentally altered the judicial structure by creating the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) and enabling the transfer of high court judges without their consent.

Two of the three judges — Justice Sattar and Justice Jahangiri — were appointed on Dec 30, 2020, and would remain entitled to pension and post-retirement benefits if they submit their resignations after Dec 31. Justice Sardar Ejaz, appointed on Dec 17, 2021, does not qualify for such benefits under the current rules unless the president exercises discretionary authority to relax the criteria.

The three judges are among the six IHC judges who last year wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) alleging interference of intelligence agencies in judicial affairs. The letter had triggered a debate over the independence of the judiciary and prompted calls for an inquiry from various quarters. Following this, five of the judges — Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz — challenged the transfer of three judges to the IHC earlier this year.

The transferred judges — Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, and Justice Mohammad Asif — were moved from the Lahore, Sindh and Balochistan high courts in February.

Justice Dogar later became the chief justice. The transfer orders were contested before a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, which dismissed the petition on June 19. The judges then filed an intra-court appeal before the newly established FCC, which also rejected their plea.

Separately, four of the five judges — excluding Justice Jahangiri — attempted to challenge the 27th Amendment before the Supreme Court under Article 184(3). However, the Supreme Court’s registrar’s office refused to entertain their petition, advising them instead to approach the FCC, which now holds exclusive jurisdiction over constitutional matters under the amendment.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

Pakistan

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

Ejaz Nabi
Nov 28, 2025 09:33am
These judges should visit adiala jail and participate in sit in,dharna. We are at 140th position because of such incompetent people
Recommend 0
Hamid Khawaja
Nov 28, 2025 09:41am
Brave men with integrity.
Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed MRCP
Nov 28, 2025 10:20am
Brave judges trying to protect our Constitution and the democratic rights of all citizens are being persecuted for their integrity.
Recommend 0
Prof Javaid Khan
Nov 28, 2025 11:24am
Our Judiciary is dead and buried. It takes decades to make your Judiciary strong but few months to destroy and burry it. Bad news for the future of Pakistan
Recommend 0
NamaloomAsim
Nov 28, 2025 12:19pm
Goodbye. Wish you good luck.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 28, 2025 01:23pm
Great move under the current circumstances.
Recommend 0

