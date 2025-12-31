E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Lahore admin asked to enforce kite law strictly

Out Staff Reporter Published
In this file photo, people fly kites in the Chittian Hattian area of Rawalpindi. —Photo by Khurram Amin/File Photo
In this file photo, people fly kites in the Chittian Hattian area of Rawalpindi. —Photo by Khurram Amin/File Photo
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LAHORE: Commissioner Marryam Khan on Tuesday directed the district administration to ensure strict implementation of the Kite Flying Ordinance 2025 regarding “Mehfooz Basant” (Safe Basant) in Lahore district.

She said a three-day “Safe Basant” will be held within the limits of Lahore district on Feb 6, 7, and 8, 2026. Kite flying is absolutely not allowed in Lahore district before Feb 6. She said the sale of kites and strings will be allowed only from Feb 1 to 8.

The commissioner said that under the Kite Flying Ordinance 2025, no motorcycle without safety rods will be allowed on Lahore roads during the three-day “Safe Basant.”

The manufacturing of kite-flying material will be allowed only in Lahore district, other districts should crack down.

The commissioner also directed the nearby districts to crack down on kite flying in their areas. She said that all ACs must immediately crack down on it, there is no space for even zero negligence in the implementation of the Kite Flying Ordinance 2025.

A meeting regarding “Safe Basant” was held in Lahore with the commissioner in the chair.

She said online registration of kite and string manufacturers, traders, and sellers has been started on the e-Biz app.

Only registered manufacturers, traders, and sellers will be allowed to do business, while manufacturing and trading of permitted kite sizes and string types will be allowed until Feb 8.

Ms Khan said the notification of the Lahore district administration under the Kite Flying Ordinance 2025 must be strictly implemented. Under the law, motorcycle riders will be required to install safety wires/rods. The use of kite-flying materials as prescribed in the ordinance and notification will be permitted. All registered manufacturers, traders and sellers will be required to display their certificates. Violation of the rules stipulated in the law will be subject to strict legal action.The meeting was attended by DIG Operations Lahore, CTO Lahore, DC, Director Development Lahore, all ACs and other officers.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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