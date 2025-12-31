Kohat’s Tanda Dam to be turned into recreational spot

A view of Tanda Dam, Kohat. — Dawn

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs52 million for the renovation and beautification of Tanda Dam, aiming to transform it into a public-friendly leisure spot, modern recreational and tourist destination.

Shafi Jan, special assistant to the chief minister on information and public relations said on Tuesday that the tendering process for the project had already been completed under previously sanctioned funds and physical work would begin shortly.

Once completed, Tanda Dam, popularly known as lakeview park, is expected to enhance Kohat’s profile as a tourism destination in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, generate employment opportunities and contribute to the socioeconomic uplift of the region.

It may be recalled here that this project of immense importance was announced twice during the tenures of former chief ministers Pervez Khattak and Mahmood Khan, but it could not get the light of the day.

WEAPONS SEIZED: The police busted a gang of inter-provincial smugglers by arresting four members, including two women, and recovering a huge quantity of weapons and ammunition from their possession at Jarma checkpost on the Old Indus Highway on Tuesday.

The action was taken on a tip off under the supervision of SP city Iftikhar Khan and DSP Saddar Nazar Hussain.

The police stopped a suspicious car at the checkpost, and upon checking, recovered a consignment from its secret cavities.

The arrested smugglers were identified as Zahid, Arman and two women. The men were shifted to the police station for interrogation, while the women were sent to the prison.

The seizure included five Kalashnikovs with 5,300 bullets, 23 magazines and 45 9mm pistols, a silencer, 2,000 bullets of 30-bore pistol, an M4 rifle, 12 cleaning rods and one barrel.

CHECK DAMS: Provincial minister for law and parliamentary affairs Aftab Alam Advocate announced here the other day that the government would construct 30 check dams in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He made the announcement during a visit to a check dam site in Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad area here.

He stressed that no compromise would be made on the quality construction of the dam, saying the provincial government was prioritising public welfare projects, particularly those aimed at enhancing water storage capacity.

He termed water conservation an urgent need of the time.

Mr Alam highlighted that the check dams would help recharge groundwater levels, ensure adequate water supply for agricultural lands and prevent rainwater wastage during monsoon seasons.

Relevant officials informed the minister that the Kohat check dam project would provide long-term benefits to the local population by improving access to drinking water and strengthening agricultural productivity in the area.

BAN EXTENDED: Deputy commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud has extended a ban on illegal mining and excavation of placer gold in the Indus River for 60 days.

He said that police had been authorised to confiscate machinery, vehicles and all kinds of equipment and take legal action against the violators under Section 188, which carries imprisonment.

Meanwhile, he also banned the sale, purchase, and constructions on government land, collective properties and along Kohat Toi (stream) for 60 days.

Likewise, he put a three-month restriction on bathing and boating in rivers, ponds, water channels and in dams.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025