Tenders floated for Kohat dam projects

KOHAT: Tenders have been floated for two dams in water scarce areas and infrastructure projects in Kohat’s Shweki Sharif, Sodal and Sumari areas here.

According to officials, the tender for the Shweki Sharif Dam has been formally released to address water scarcity issue and support agricultural needs in the area.

They said the tender for the Sumari Dam, a long-standing demand of local residents, has also been floated.

Once completed, the project is expected to play key role in mitigating water shortages, promoting agriculture and ensuring the supply of clean drinking water to the area.

Similarly, tenders have been issued for the Sodal causeway (check dam), a project expected to help conserve rainwater and provide relief to the local population.

In addition, the tender for the bridge over Tanda Dam has been floated to improve connectivity, ensure safer travel and strengthen regional linkages.

TWO MURDERED: A domestic dispute claimed lives of a young man, an old aged woman and caused serious injuries to a girl in firing incident in Mohallah Station in Gumbat area while the killer was arrested by police the other day.

The police said that one Yasir had a brawl with Muzafffar Iqbal and Ms Shagufta inside their home. After which he pulled out a pistol and murdered both of them.

During the firing, Minahil was seriously injured. The injured was shifted to a hospital for treatment along with the bodies for autopsy.

The police have registered a double murder case under sections 302,324 of Pakistan Penal Code. The accused was handed over to the investigation police after producing him in a court of law.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025