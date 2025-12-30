KU hostel for boys

KARACHI University (KU), one of the largest universities in Pakistan, does not have a hostel facility for boys. This has been the case for the last three decades. The problem continues to be a source of inconvenience for students who come to Karachi from different parts of the country to study.

Unlike KU, other major universities located elsewhere in the country have hostel facilities for boys. In the 1990s, paramilitary Rangers were deployed in KU hostels to maintain law and order, but this temporary arrangement became a permanent encroachment. Today, the rent for flats near the university is Rs15,000 to Rs25,000 per month, while private hostels charge around Rs15,000 per student.

Students from lower- and middle-class families cannot afford such expenses. Many students come from far away, and are forced to live in unsuitable places, or drop out due to financial constraints.

Due to the lack of on-campus hostels, students have to face long journeys, fatigue and financial pressure every day, which directly affects their studies and mental health. The situation is shameful for any educational institution.

The university administration and the provincial government should take immediate steps to set things right. Alternative arrangements should be made for the Rangers, and the hostels should be reopened for boys. This will help the students and restore the KU’s reputation.

Aaqib Uddin Mahesar

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025