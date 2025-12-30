NOC made mandatory for digging roads for uplift work in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Utility services have been bound to get no-objection certificate (NoC) for digging roads from divisional commissioner office and submit funds for the repair of roads.

The directives were issued by Divisional Commissioner Amir Khattak during a meeting regarding the ongoing and proposed development schemes in Rawalpindi city.

The meeting was attended by Wasa Managing Director Saleem Ashraf, Assistant Commissioner Cantonment, Assistant Commissioner City and heads of other departments concerned.

While conducting a detailed review of Wasa’s development schemes, Commissioner Rawalpindi directed that all schemes be clearly identified on maps and that these maps be shared with the departments concerned so that all provincial departments are fully aware of which development work is to be carried out at which location.

It was also ensured that Assistant Commissioners and all departments concernedremain fully informed and updated about the status of schemes ongoing within their respective jurisdictions.

Issuing clear instructions regarding road cutting, Commissioner said no road cutting would be permitted without a formal NOC from commissioner’s office.

He further directed that any institution or individual intending to carry out road cutting must first deposit the relevant challan so that immediate restoration and reconstruction of the road can be ensured upon completion of the project.

It was clearly stated in the meeting that road cutting without an NOC would not be allowed under any circumstances, and in case of violation, FIR would be registered. This procedure will be uniformly applicable to all entities, including Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Wasa, PTCL and private organisations.

Commissioner Rawalpindi further emphasised that effective inter-departmental coordination must be ensured in all development projects, unnecessary inconvenience to the public should be avoided, and timely restoration of roads must be guaranteed at all costs.

He said that transparency, discipline, and timely completion should be the top priorities of Wasa’s development projects.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025