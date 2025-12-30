Two held for torture of youth over suspicion

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly torturing a young man, shaving his hair and blackening his face in the Satellite Town area of Jhang.

According to police, a video of the incident that went viral on social media prompted Jhang District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Iftikhar Kiani to take notice of the matter. Acting on his directions, police arrested two of the main suspects involved in the incident.

A police spokesperson said that, according to preliminary information, the suspects subjected the victim, Mujahid Husain, to humiliation on suspicion of having illicit relations with a girl who is a relative of the suspects. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Satellite Town police station.

The spokesperson added that a case was registered on the complaint of Muhammad Javed, a resident of Shad Bagh Town, under sections 337, 342, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code against eight suspects Hasnat, Saqlain, Mazhar, Ahmad, Ali Raza, Aoun Shah, Faseeh Shah and one unidentified person.

The complainant stated in the FIR that the suspects also shaved the victim’s eyebrows and moustache. He further alleged that the suspects filmed the incident and later circulated the video on social media.

Police said two main suspects Ali Raza and Saqlain have been taken into custody, while raids are underway to arrest others.

‘MYSTERIOUS’ DEATHS: A young couple died under mysterious circumstances at the Ghulam Muhammadabad Government General Hospital (GMGGH) in Faisalabad on Sunday night.

According to Ghulam Muhammadabad police, the deceased were identified as Muhammad Rehman and his wife, Natasha Shafiq. Police said that upon receiving information about the deaths, the station house officer (SHO) reached the hospital, where Rehman’s mother, Nabila Jaffer, told him that the couple had gone out for dinner from their home in Zubair Town and returned about 25 minutes later.

Soon after returning, their condition suddenly deteriorated. They were first rushed to the emergency department of a private medical college hospital, from where doctors referred them to GMGGH. However, both reportedly died shortly after arrival.

Personnel from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency collected evidence and recorded statements of witnesses, while police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

The couple had been married for only five months.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025