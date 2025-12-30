Policeman booked for ‘rape’ of woman

SARGODHA: A police official was booked for allegedly raping a woman in Sajid Colony, Mohallah Islampura, Khushab.

According to police sources, a woman ‘M’, lodged a complaint at Jauharabad City Police Station, accusing a police official ‘S’ of rape. A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In her statement, the complainant said she had family relations with the suspect. She alleged that on the day of the incident, the police official took her to his house on the pretext of looking after his wife, claiming that she was ill. She said no one was present at home. She alleged that he raped her multiple times during the night.

Police said medical and DNA tests of the victim are being conducted as part of the investigation.

Sources said the suspect had earlier been serving as a station house officer (SHO) but was transferred to the police lines over poor performance. The suspect has denied the allegations, claiming that the accusation is false and that he is being blackmailed by the complainant.

RAPE SUSPECTS HELD: Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy in the suburbs of Shahpur City. Following the report, police took suspects ‘J’, ‘A’, and ‘G’ into custody.

CATTLE LIFTERS: Robbers and cattle lifters struck across Tehsil Sahiwal, Sargodha, with thieves stealing cash, gold jewellery, livestock, agricultural machinery and household items in more than a dozen incidents.

Police have registered separate cases and launched investigations. According to sources, in the Sahiwal town area, Imran, a resident of Sadiqabad, lost gold jewellery and cash worth millions of rupees in a burglary.

In another incident, Muhammad Ilyas of Radhan reported the theft of livestock worth over a million rupees from his cattle shed, while unknown thieves also stole agricultural machinery worth thousands of rupees from the same area.

Meanwhile, Ramzan was robbed of Rs100,000 at gunpoint while travelling towards Kotla Watni, after which the assailants fled the scene.

In Dabkri Darwaza, thieves broke into the cattle shed of Shaban Chishti and made off with a motor, inverter, gas cylinder and a heated bed. Andleebul Hassan of Dhul Kadhi reported the theft of cash and gold jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. In another case, Mukhtar Hussain of Lakhiwal said thieves stole an inverter, chickens and fertiliser from his premises in Jhamat.

In a separate incident, burglars broke into the house of a local high school teacher and looted gold jewellery after breaking open a safe.

Police said cases have been registered at Sahiwal police station regarding thefts from Shah Maqsood Mohalla, the theft of a valuable motorcycle from the cattle camp of Muhammad Safdar in Thatta Joya, and the burglary at the house of Arsalan Baig in Mustafaabad Mohalla, where gold jewellery and cash were stolen.

Police said investigations are under way.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025