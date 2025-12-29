E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Ronaldo confident of reaching 1,000 goals, keen to keep playing

Reuters Published
Cristiano Ronaldo was named Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday. — Photo via X/@Cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo was named Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday. — Photo via X/@Cristiano
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Cristiano Ronaldo said his passion for the game remains undimmed and that he is still motivated to reach his target of 1,000 career goals after the Portuguese forward was named Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday.

Ronaldo’s double for Saudi side Al-Nassr on Saturday took his tally to 956 goals for club and country, and with the 40-year-old set to play on for “one or two more years” his target looks achievable.

“It’s hard to continue playing, but I am motivated,” he said after receiving the award for the second consecutive year.

“My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn’t matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.

“You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number (1,000 goals) that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries.”

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 29, 2025 11:27am
Yes, based on his continuing mental and physical fitness, he can do it.
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Dec 29, 2025 08:32pm
The great Rolando, He is a great soccer player, let’s wish him to reached 1,000 goals alongside with Messi.
Recommend 0

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