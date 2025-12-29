E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Mayor opens upgraded recreational spots at Karachi Zoo

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Boats are tied to the dock in the renovated pond at the Karachi Zoological Gardens, where a new pedestrian bridge, decorated with colorful balloons, now spans the water. —PPI
Boats are tied to the dock in the renovated pond at the Karachi Zoological Gardens, where a new pedestrian bridge, decorated with colorful balloons, now spans the water. —PPI
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KARACHI: City Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated infrastructure and recreational projects at Karachi Zoo, calling them a step to “transform” the facility into a modern, safe and nature-friendly recreational and educational centre in line with international standards.

Speaking to journalists at a ceremony at the zoo, he said that the facility, also known as Gandhi Garden, is a valuable asset of the city and that practical steps are being taken to upgrade it.

He said that for several decades the internal pathways, enclosures, and facilities of Karachi Zoo had been in a dilapidated condition; however, a modern enclosure has now been constructed over an area of two acres, where the lions Chandni and Rani are being kept in an open environment that is harmonious with their natural habitat.

These enclosures are fitted with modern bulletproof glass, while special arrangements have also been made for water play and resting.

Mayor Wahab said that elephants like Rani and Chandni were born in this very zoo, which is proof that the animals are healthy, as unhealthy animals are “not capable of reproduction”.

He said that measures are being taken to ensure better food, care, and health of animals at the zoo, and the services of additional veterinary doctors are being acquired so that animal care can meet international standards.

He further stated that the zoo’s Reptile House has been reopened to the public after renovation, while a beautiful tower has also been constructed for citizens, especially young people and selfie enthusiasts.

For the convenience of visitors, modern walkways, seating areas, and informative signboards are being installed so that the place can become a quality recreational and educational center for families and students.

The mayor said that thousands of people visit the Karachi Zoo daily, particularly citizens from poor and middle-income backgrounds. Considering this, the entry fee has been set at Rs30 for children and Rs50 for adults, and the income generated is being reinvested into the improvement of the zoo.

He clarified that no decision has been made to purchase any new large animals; instead, the focus is on the care and breeding of existing animals.

‘Dogs’ neutering did not work as envisioned’

On the issue of stray dogs, the mayor referred to a challenging situation where different suggestions are given by different segments of society.

“One group demands that dogs should not be killed, while on the other hand, there are parents whose children are affected by dog bites,” he said.

“Therefore, a balanced and middle path solution must be found. The Sindh government has decided on dog neutering at the request of dog lovers, but it could not work as envisioned. Whatever decision the City Council makes regarding stray dogs will be implemented.”

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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Taj Ahmad
Dec 29, 2025 08:48am
Another good job by Mayor Murtaza Wahab for Karachi, let’s keep support our Mayor to keep making this great city a better city for all residents.
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