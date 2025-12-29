PBA new head elected

LAHORE: Mr Zafar Masud was unanimously elected as chairman of the Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) on Sunday.

Mr Masud, president and CEO of Bank of Punjab, was elected unanimously by the newly constituted 16-member executive committee of the PBA.

The new chairman said in a statement that the expanded and more diverse membership of the PBA will strengthen its ability to advance the national economic agenda, with a focus on bridging credit gaps in priority sectors, accelerating financial inclusion through digital channels and supporting the country’s economic recovery.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025