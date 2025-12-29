ANP vows to protect provincial rights

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party leaders on Sunday paid tribute to Bashir Ahmed Bilour and other Pakhtun martyrs, reaffirming their resolve to continue the struggle for peace, and protection of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rights and resources.

ANP central president Senator Aimal Wali Khan, provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain, and former MNA Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour expressed these remarks while addressing a public meeting in Namak Mandi area here to mark the 13th death anniversary of Bashir Ahmed Bilour.

Aimal Wali said his party had made countless sacrifices for the sake of peace. He said the government had asked the party to either change or postpone the venue of the event due to security threats but the ANP refused to do so.

“Our party was not formed in drawing rooms to retreat out of fear. It was born in streets and hujras, and it will continue to stand with the people,” he said.

He reiterated that the ANP was not hungry for power but was committed to protecting provincial rights, ensuring access to health and education, safeguarding natural resources, and restoring lasting peace. He also urged party workers to begin preparations for the upcoming local government elections.

Earlier, Mian Iftikhar expressed similar views, urging the provincial government to take ownership of restoring peace, whether through dialogue or military action, so that instability could be eliminated from Pakhtun areas. He said that in the past, the ANP had pursued negotiations under the philosophy of Bacha Khan and, when necessary, supported operations such as those in Malakand division to restore order.

Former MNA Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, while paying tribute to the martyrs, said that his family had rendered numerous sacrifices, all of which were on record. He stressed that democracy could only be strengthened if politicians were allowed to function freely without undue interference.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025