ANP laments govt’s ‘apathy’ to rising terror cases

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that no one seemed concerned about the ongoing wave of terrorism and lawlessness in the province.

Addressing a gathering here on Saturday, ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain said those in power remained preoccupied with infighting over control of the government.

On this occasion, several members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and other political parties joined ANP. Mr Hussain said ‘ban’ on flour supply from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was unconstitutional. “If such a restriction is justified, then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s constitutional right over water and electricity must also be acknowledged,” he remarked.

The ANP leader stressed that people must elect representatives who can truly safeguard their and the province’s rights. “We proved this during our tenure, and we will continue to fight for our people’s rights,” he said, alleging that election results were often manipulated to turn ANP’s ‘victories’ into defeats, while “those who bow before authority win even with empty ballot boxes.”

Criticising the present government, Mr Hussain claimed that jobs were being sold despite tall claims of honesty.

Commenting on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, he said the ANP always supported peaceful and brotherly ties between the two countries. “If the issues between Islamabad and Kabul are not resolved through dialogue, the situation will worsen. Any regional conflict will ultimately destroy both sides of the Pakhtun belt,” he warned.

The seasoned politician reiterated that his party rejected the distinction between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Taliban, saying ANP leaders and workers had faced bombings and suicide attacks merely for demanding peace. “Seeking peace is not a crime — our religion itself teaches peace and harmony,” he stated.

Welcoming the new entrants into ANP, Mr Hussain said, “We will continue reaching out to every corner for the sake of our people. Despite being out of power and parliament for the past 13 years, people from ruling and opposition parties alike are joining us. This is the victory of Bacha Khan’s ideology and a testament to our politics.”

ANP senior vice-president Syed Aqil Shah and Peshawar president Arbab Rashid Sameen also attended the event.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025