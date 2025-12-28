E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Bodies of woman, 3 children found hanging in a house in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth: police

Imtiaz Ali Published
Police recovered the bodies from a residence and started an investigation into the deaths. — Reuters/File
Police recovered the bodies from a residence and started an investigation into the deaths. — Reuters/File
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KARACHI: Bodies of a woman and three children have been found hanging inside a house near Machhar Colony in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth, police said on Sunday.

A statement issued by Sohrab Goth police said a crime scene unit had visited the site and further investigation was under way.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said Sohrab Goth police brought the bodies of the woman, 35 and her children, aged 10, 3 and 2, for post-mortem examination at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

“We have collected all samples for chemical analysis,” said Dr Syed, adding that the cause of death has been reserved until reports are issued.

East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir Shaikh told Dawn that there was no sign of a quarrel at the site of the incident, nor did neighbours say they heard a struggle.

“The husband told police that he worked at New Subzi Mandi and had left for work at around 4am on Sunday,” SSP Shaikh said. “When he returned several hours later, he saw his wife and three children dead.”

The SSP said police are waiting for post-mortem findings, “as it would be premature at this stage to reach any final conclusion”.

Another police officer, Sohrab Goth Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aurangzeb Khattak, told Dawn that the woman allegedly killed the children by hanging them, before ending her life over domestic issues.

“The woman was an Afghan national, while her husband originally hailed from Punjab. She was reportedly emotionally disturbed [and] allegedly used to beat the children,” DSP Khattak said.

“Her husband sometimes, in a fit of anger, used to threaten her that he would marry another woman if she did not stop beating the children.”

The DSP clarified that police have not detained the husband, but said he was being questioned.

“The man told police that when he returned from his job at New Subzi Mandi and knocked on the door, he did not receive any response,” the officer said. “When he climbed the wall, he saw their bodies hanging inside the room.”

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and sought details of the case from the East senior superintendent of police (SSP), a statement by the minister’s office said.

According to the statement, he directed the official to investigate the case from all angles.

The reasons behind the crime should be identified and suspects should be dealt with in accordance with the law, Lanjar was quoted as saying.

He added that the suspects should be identified and arrested at the earliest.

Moreover, justice for the affected family and a transparent investigation into the matter should be ensured, he said.

Earlier this month, three women were found dead in an apartment in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal. Police had declared the mysterious deaths a case of homicide.

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Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

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Shabbir Lakhani
Dec 28, 2025 09:54pm
In this case the neighbors can be a good source of information if behavioral patterns have been consistent. There should be some orgs who can be contacted for women and child abuse. The Govt does not seem to have adequate funds for health, education and social issues. It is unfortunate.
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Tahmad
Dec 28, 2025 11:18pm
Very tragic and heart broken case, I think, police should further investigate with neighbors as well as husband to find more info in this case.
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Indoaryan
Dec 29, 2025 02:15am
A very heart rending news— happening on a regular basis all over S. Asia. It seems women are always at the receiving end of such incidents. In a male dominated society men it seems can get away with anything. Police need to investigate this thoroughly and those found guilty to receive the maximum sentence.
Recommend 0

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