Doctor feared dead after jumping into drain

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:58am

KARACHI:A young doctor was feared dead after reportedly jumping from the third floor of her apartment into a drain following a Sunday night quarrel with her husband, police said on Tuesday.

Mobina Town SHO Mohammed Nawaz told Dawn that 27-year-old Mishal jumped from her third-floor apartment in the Metroville area of Sohrab Goth. He added that the doctor’s whereabouts have been unknown since the incident.

The drain she jumped into connects to the Lyari Nadi at Sohrab Goth, and both the Edhi Foundation and Rescue-1122 have been conducting rescue operations for over two days.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan said that they were notified around 2am on Sunday. While they generally do not launch operations in darkness, their team did visit the site and found the channel was 5-6 feet deep with a layer of silt. He confirmed that their search continued through Monday and Tuesday evening without success.

SHO Nawaz said the doctor’s husband, Hasnain, told police that his wife had been upset. She had suspicions that he was close to a female colleague. The missing doctor originally hails from Gilgit-Baltistan.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

