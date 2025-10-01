Woman shot dead in Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: A woman was shot dead by a lone suspect in the presence of her children in Sohrab Goth late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

They added that the victim, 45-year-old Nazia, was shot and killed in Lasi Goth near TCF school.

The police suspected some personal enmity behind the murder.

Sohrab Goth SHO Mumtaz Marwat said that the deceased’s husband, Ghulam Abbas Chana, was a policeman who had taken his own life around a year and a half ago. She was his second wife and the couple had five children.

After his death, the police department provided Rs1.6 million as gratuity, which was equally divided between both widows. Ms Nazia lent Rs400,000 to her father-in-law and gave the remaining Rs400,000 to her brothers. She had plans to construct her own house in Lasi Goth.

On Monday night, she visited her in-law’s house to demand the money she lent to them. She also went to her brothers’ residence in the same area for the same purpose.

While returning home with her children at around 10pm, an armed man opened indiscriminate fire on her and fled the scene. She sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to the relatives after autopsy at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The coffin was taken to her native town Dokri in Larkana district.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025