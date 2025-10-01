E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Woman shot dead in Sohrab Goth

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

KARACHI: A woman was shot dead by a lone suspect in the presence of her children in Sohrab Goth late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

They added that the victim, 45-year-old Nazia, was shot and killed in Lasi Goth near TCF school.

The police suspected some personal enmity behind the murder.

Sohrab Goth SHO Mumtaz Marwat said that the deceased’s husband, Ghulam Abbas Chana, was a policeman who had taken his own life around a year and a half ago. She was his second wife and the couple had five children.

After his death, the police department provided Rs1.6 million as gratuity, which was equally divided between both widows. Ms Nazia lent Rs400,000 to her father-in-law and gave the remaining Rs400,000 to her brothers. She had plans to construct her own house in Lasi Goth.

On Monday night, she visited her in-law’s house to demand the money she lent to them. She also went to her brothers’ residence in the same area for the same purpose.

While returning home with her children at around 10pm, an armed man opened indiscriminate fire on her and fled the scene. She sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to the relatives after autopsy at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The coffin was taken to her native town Dokri in Larkana district.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...