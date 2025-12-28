Overseas Pakistanis termed backbone of national economy

GUJAR KHAN: Overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and the government is committed to resolving their issues on a top-priority basis.

This was said by Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Syed Qamar Raza, on Saturday.

He said remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis through banks could go a long way in alleviating the burden of foreign loans on the national exchequer. He expressed these views while speaking at a reception hosted by the Potohar Press Club, Gujar Khan.

Syed Qamar Raza said every Pakistani living abroad was an ambassador of the country. He said a large number of Pakistanis residing in foreign countries were actively involved in charitable work as well as business activities abroad and at home, adding that the government and people of Pakistan were indebted to their sacrifices.

He acknowledged that towering personalities such as Sir Anwar Pervez of the Bestway Group, who hails from Gujar Khan, were playing a pivotal role in business, commerce, industry and charitable activities in Pakistan. He said the government was proud of their generous investments.

The OPF chairman highlighted the role of the overseas community in boosting Pakistan’s exports and contributing to foreign exchange reserves. He said this volume could be increased up to $75 billion if overseas Pakistanis voluntarily sent remittances to their families through authorised banking channels. He added that such a step could help rid the country of foreign loans and accelerate development in the motherland.

Addressing journalists and community members, he said he was effectively addressing the overseas community, as a large segment of the population from Gujar Khan and Potohar resided abroad. He further said OPF offices were always open to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025