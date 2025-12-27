E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Hamza Zahoor fires Pakistan U-19 to thrilling win over Afghanistan

Dawn Sport Published
HARARE: Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf plays a shot as Afghanistan skipper Mahboob Khan looks on during the ODI tri-series match at the Harare Sports Club on December 27, 2025.—Courtesy Zimbabwe Cricket
HARARE: Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf plays a shot as Afghanistan skipper Mahboob Khan looks on during the ODI tri-series match at the Harare Sports Club on December 27, 2025.—Courtesy Zimbabwe Cricket
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HARARE: A sensational unbeaten 68 from Hamza Zahoor guided the Pakistan Under-19 team to a thrilling one-wicket victory over Afghanistan in a final-over thriller at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

With Pakistan staring down defeat at 201-9, the right-hander masterminded a last-wicket stand of 29 runs, hitting the winning boundary with three balls to spare to seal a memorable chase of 227 in their tri-series match.

Needing 26 from 25 balls with only number eleven Niqab Shafiq (one not out) for company, the wicketkeeper-batter Hamza took complete control.

He shielded his partner expertly, farming the strike and targeting crucial boundaries.

A six off pacer Abdul Aziz in the 46th over ignited hope, before the equation boiled down to five runs from the final over bowled by Zaitullah Shaheen.

Showing nerves of steel, the 18-year-old Hamza slammed the first ball for four to tie the scores and hammered the third delivery to the rope again, finishing on 68 from just 51 balls (eight fours, one six) and sending the Pakistani camp into delirium.

Earlier, Afghanistan had posted a competitive 226 all out in their 50 overs after Pakistan opted field first.

Afghanistan built on opener Osman Sadat’s 75 and a solid 49 from captain Mahboob Khan.

Pakistan’s bowlers kept chipping away, with all-rounder Usman Khan’s leg-spin proving particularly effective as he returned figures of 4-37.

Pakistan’s chase had been precarious throughout, crumbling to 42-3 before captain Farhan Yousaf (65) steadied the innings.

However, a collapse triggered by Salam Khan (4-44) saw four wickets fall for 33 runs, setting the stage for Hamza’s dramatic rescue act.

The victory reinforces the champion pedigree of the Pakistan U-19 side, fresh off their Asia Cup triumph where they defeated arch-rivals India in the final.

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