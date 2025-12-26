Pakistan U-19 captain Farhan vows to ‘respect every opposition’ ahead of Zimbabwe tri-series

Fresh from a widely-celebrated U-19 Asia Cup triumph, skipper of the Pakistan youth team Farhan Yousaf wants his side to show humility as they take on Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in the tri-series that starts in Harare on Saturday.

The series will act as a warm-up for the teams ahead of the U-19 World Cup, which is set to be held from January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Pakistan won the U-19 Asia Cup title after beating an unbeaten India side by 191 runs in the final last week — the achievement sparking raucous celebrations back home with the national youth squad welcomed by a huge crowd at the Islamabad International Airport.

The decider saw Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas smash a scintillating 172 and pacer Ali Raza routing the Indian batting line-up with a four-wicket show under the mentorship of former national skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

The achievement added star value to the Pakistan U-19 team, raising expectations ahead of the tri-series and the World Cup, but for Farhan, it is about focusing on what he believes are brand new assignments.

“The past is in the past, this is a new journey and a new chapter and we are preparing for it accordingly,” he said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday. “The Asia Cup was a good win for us and the players showed great morale and intensity.

“The players are confident and excited as we head into the tri-series.”

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the tri-series opener at the Harare Sports Club before playing hosts Zimbabwe at the Prince Edward School in the capital on Dec 29.

The national side will clash against Afghanistan in the reverse fixture at the Sunrise Sports Club in Harare on Jan 2 and their last round-robin match, against Zimbabwe will be played on Jan 4.

The tri-series final is set to be hosted by the Harare Sports Club on Jan 6.

“Both teams in the tournament are strong and competitive and we respect every opposition as we look forward to a competitive event,” said Farhan.

The tri-series provides a valuable opportunity for all three sides to prepare for the U-19 World Cup, set to run until Feb 6. Pakistan are placed in Group ‘C’ and will play their group-stage matches in Harare from Jan 16-22.

The Super Six stage will take place from Jan 25 to Feb 1, followed by the semi-finals on Feb 3 and 4. The final of the 16-team tournament will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Feb 6.

Pakistan held their first training session on Friday ahead of their first tri-series match.

“The tri-series is very important for the players and will help us find the right combinations ahead of the U-19 World Cup,” Farhan noted.

“The conditions here are similar and will be beneficial for our World Cup preparations.”

Pakistan U-19 squad: Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wicket-keeper), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wicket-keeper), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas, Umar Zaib