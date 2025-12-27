E-Paper | July 12, 2026

FIA offloads four passengers over fake work visas at Islamabad airport

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
In this file photo from 2018, airport staff walk through security at the Islamabad International Airport ahead of its official opening on the outskirts of Islamabad. — AFP/File
In this file photo from 2018, airport staff walk through security at the Islamabad International Airport ahead of its official opening on the outskirts of Islamabad. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff denied boarding to four passengers who were allegedly attempting to travel abroad using fake travel documents at Islamabad International Airport.

An FIA spokesman said the immigration process for passengers travelling on China Southern Airlines flight CZ8070 was underway when officials offloaded four passengers after their work visas were found to be fake.

The passengers were travelling to New Zealand on work visas. They belonged to Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

The passengers were later shifted to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Islamabad, for further legal action and to identify the agent who arranged their travel documents.

Meanwhile, the FIA actively participated in a seminar marking International Migrants Day, organised by the Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Peshawar of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in Mardan.

According to an FIA press release, the seminar aimed to raise awareness about safe, orderly and regular migration, and brought together representatives from various institutions and organisations.

Deputy Director (Public Relations), FIA Headquarters Islamabad, Mehmood Ali Khokhar, and Deputy Director FIA Mardan Circle, Riaz Jangtua, represented the agency. They highlighted FIA’s ongoing efforts to curb human smuggling, enhance public awareness, and strengthen inter-agency coordination to promote safe migration practices.

Earlier, MRC Peshawar Coordinator Hameed Ullah Khan delivered the opening remarks and spoke about the role of the Migrant Resource Centre in promoting safe and legal migration.

Assistant Director, Protectorate of Emigrants Peshawar, Sajid Umer, discussed the role of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) in facilitating regular migration, while President of the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zahir Shah, also addressed the participants.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe