Six held for human smuggling, visa fraud

BAHAWALPUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Multan, claimed to have arrested six persons allegedly involved in human smuggling and passport fraud cases.

According to FIA spokesman, the suspects Ajmal, Hassan, Qasim, Sajjad , Shakil and Irfan were arrested from Bahawalpur, Lodhran , Muzzafargarh, D.G.Khan , Multan and Vehari .

The FIA spokesman claimed that the arrested suspects were involved in human smuggling, visa fraud and extorted money from the complainants.

DEFAULT: According to a MEPCO press release, electric connections of 16 permanent defaulters amounting to over Rs10mn were severed and their transformers were also removed in Vehari circle’s Mailsi sub-division.

It said a sum of over Rs 20mn had been recovered.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025