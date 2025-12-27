Renowned pathologist passes away

ISLAMABAD: Prof Dr Abbas Hayat Baloch, a professor of pathology, renowned microbiologist, and former head of the Department of Pathology at Allied Hospitals, passed away due to cardiac arrest on Thursday.

His funeral prayers will be offered on Saturday at 4pm at Satellite Town in Rawalpindi.

Prof Dr Baloch was from the first batch of Rawalpindi Medical College and had a long career in medical education and public service.

Over decades, he mentored and trained thousands of medical students and young doctors, many of whom remember him not only for his academic rigour but also for his moral clarity and personal warmth.

He strongly opposed private practice by doctors employed at government hospitals and medical colleges.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025