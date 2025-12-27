Over 10kg bomb defused in Bannu

BANNU: The Bannu police foiled a major act of sabotage by neutralising a bomb, weighting about 10 kilogrammes.

A locally-made improvised explosive device, planted near Road Darashah Kallay within the jurisdiction of Basiyakhel police station, was timely defused, thereby preventing a large-scale terrorist attack, officials said.

The police station received information that terrorists had planted an IED on a public roadway with the intention of causing widespread destruction.

Acting swiftly, the Bannu police’s bomb disposal squad reached the spot and safely neutralised the IED.

According to the BDS, the defused device contained 10 to 12kg of high-quality explosive material, along with a detonator, a remote-controlled unit, and a battery, clearly indicating preparations for a major terrorist incident.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025