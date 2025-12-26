Pakistan, UAE hold ‘substantive talks’ during President Al Nahyan’s first official visit to Pakistan

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday held “substantive talks” focused on further strengthening the longstanding fraternal relations between the two countries, said a statement after the conclusion of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s first official visit to the country.

This is the second time the Emirati president is visiting Pakistan this year, having met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Rahim Yar Khan in January. However, Friday’s trip is his first official visit as president, according to the Foreign Office.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Islamabad on 26 December 2025. — Mohammed bin Zayed X

The two sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to continue close coordination on matters of mutual interest and exchanged views on important regional and international developments.

The statement added that while expressing satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, the “two leaders reiterated their determination to continue to work together closely to advance the shared objective of peace, stability, and sustainable development”.

“The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will further consolidate the deep brotherly ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates and contribute to further strengthening of their strategic partnership,” said the statement.

During the discussions between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Al Nahyan, expanding collaboration in economic cooperation, investment, energy, infrastructure development, IT, technology and people-to-people exchanges was also discussed.

“They also agreed on the need to enhance bilateral trade, which had great potential for mutually beneficial growth,” added the statement.

The Emirati president was “greeted with the greatest warmth and cordial welcome upon his arrival”.

“A formation of JF-17 fighter jets escorted the Royal aircraft as it entered Pakistani airspace,” said the statement.

Earlier today, President Al Nahyan reached Islamabad and was received by PM Shehbaz at the Nur Khan airbase.

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan is received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Nur Khan airbase. — Mohammed bin Zayed X

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir greeted the Emirati president as well, televised footage showed. Also present to welcome the president was Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Upon his arrival, President Al Nahyan was presented with a 21-gun salute from a contingent of the armed forces at an official reception held in his honour, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

According to WAM, the president was accompanied by Advisers to the UAE President Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi and other ministers and senior officials.

According to FO, during the visit, President Al Nahyan was expected to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with PM Shehbaz and the pair will “exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest”.

“The visit will provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pak­istan and the United Arab Emirates,” the FO said in a statement.

The FO added that the visit reflects the depth of bilateral relations bet­ween both nations and their shared commitment to bolster collaboration in key areas, including trade, investment, energy, development and regional stability.

On Wednesday, the district administration of Islamabad announced a public holiday in the federal capital on the day of the visit (today).

“It is notified that Dec 26 (Friday) is hereby declared as a local holiday within the revenue limits of the Islamabad Capital Territory,” a notification issued by the magistrate’s office said.

It was posted on X by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

Memon said that all essential services, including hospitals, police, city administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), and utility services, would remain operational.

Pakistan and the UAE share close diplomatic, economic , and cultural ties, strengthened by historical connections and a large Pakistani expatriate community in the Emirates.

The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and a key source of remittances, with thousands of Pakistanis working in various sectors. Both countries collaborate on defence, energy, and investment projects, with the UAE frequently providing financial aid and humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.

In April this year, Pakistan and the UAE signed and exchanged multiple memoranda of understanding (MoU) to further strengthen bonds between the people of both nations.

Two of the MoUs were for cooperation in the field of culture and the establishment of a joint committee for consular affairs, according to the report.

The third MoU was signed between the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the establishment of the UAE-Pakistan Joint Business Council.