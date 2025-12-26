KRL lift President’s Cup with four-wicket win over PTV

KARACHI: Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), led by Iftikhar Ahmed, clinched the President’s Cup title after defeating Pakistan Television (PTV) by four wickets in the final at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

PTV captain Shamyl Hussain won the toss and opted to bat first, but his side was bowled out for 164 in 40.2 overs.

In reply, KRL comfortably chased down the target, reaching 165 for six in 34.4 overs.

Shamyl top-scored for PTV with a fighting 50, striking six fours and two sixes. He also enjoyed an outstanding tournament, finishing with an aggregate of 452 runs, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Ammad Butt scored 24, while Taimur Khan (23) and Mohammad Mohsin (22) made useful contributions.

KRL’s bowling attack was led by Sufiyan Muqeem and Ahmad Hassan, who picked up three wickets each while conceding 23 and 25 runs respectively.

Sufiyan ended the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps.

In the run chase, Shahzaib Khan anchored the innings with a composed 53, hitting four boundaries and a six, before being trapped lbw by Ali Usman. Shahzaib, who finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 485 runs — including one century and five half-centuries — added 51 runs for the fifth wicket with skipper Iftikhar.

Iftikhar made 25 with four fours before being bowled by Faisal Akram, who had earlier dismissed Waqar Ahmed (11) and Sarmad Bhatti (0).

Saad Baig contributed 23, striking five fours, while Mohammad Amir (21 not out) and Hamza Nazar (10 not out) steered KRL to victory.

For PTV, Faisal Akram returned figures of three for 51, while Ali Usman claimed two wickets for 19 runs.

Shahzaib was named Player of the Final and Best Batter of the Tournament.

Sufiyan Muqeem was adjudged Best Bowler, Taimur Best Wicket-keeper, while Iftikhar was declared Player of the Tournament.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025