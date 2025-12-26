Families seek govt help for release of 11 fishermen from Indian jails

THATTA: Families of 11 Pakistani fishermen, including two minors, who were allegedly detained by Indian authorities earlier this month, have appealed to the federal and Sindh governments for securing their immediate release and safe repatriation to the country.

The fishermen, belonging to coastal communities in Ghorabari (Thatta) and Ibrahim Hyderi (Karachi), were reportedly intercepted on Dec 10 while fishing in the Arabian Sea.

According to the family members, the Indian Navy seized their boat, detained the crew and sent them to Indian jails.

Speaking to reporters at Thatta Press Club, Ali Hassan Parheri, representing the affected families, said the detained fishermen were the sole bread earners for their families.

“Their arrest has left entire families without income. Elderly parents and young children are facing severe hardships,” he said.

The fishermen have been identified as Somar Parheri, son of Mohammad Parheri; Ghulam Mustafa, son of Jamoon Mallah; Sultan Ahmed, son of Ali Mohammad Jalbani; Sarwar, son of Abdullah Mirbahar; Nakho Shafi, son of Ishaq Gabol besides Mohammad Hussain, Ibrahim, Sarfraz and three others, including two minors Zaheer and Habibullah.

The detention of the two children has raised concerns among rights activists who have urged the authorities to ensure their early release in line with international humanitarian norms.

The families have called upon President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take up the issue with India through diplomatic channels, stressing the need for effective maritime coordination to avert such incidents in future.

They also urged the government to provide immediate financial assistance to the affected households, many of whom are struggling to meet their basic needs.

Incidents involving the arrest of fishermen from Pakistan and India remain frequent, largely due to the absence of clearly visible maritime boundaries in the Arabian Sea.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025