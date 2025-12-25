NA panel flags sugar stock irregularities

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee has unearthed alarming irregularities in sugar stock reporting, citing misreporting of quantities, creation of artificial shortages, and inconsistencies in official records.

A sub-committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce submitted a report on sugar sector on Wednesday with major recommendations for reforms and improved oversight.

MNA Jawed Hanif Khan chaired the meeting to deliberate on the findings of the sub-committee on the sugar sector and to review trade deficit management and investment trends.

The committee report pointed to weak monitoring systems, lapses in verification, temporary disruptions in tracking technology, and unresolved legal and administrative hurdles as key contributors to market distortions.

The findings have been forwarded to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, with directives to submit a formal response to the sub-committee’s report within a month.

The sub-committee was tasked with examining the sugar sector submitted its report after consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

The committee emphasised the need for structural reforms, stronger governance, transparency, and accountability to ensure market stability and safeguard consumers.

It was also decided that the committee to obtain detailed information from the Finance Division and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) regarding outstanding receivables and pending recoveries related to public sector procurement.

Members underscored that effective coordination among institutions, objective decision-making, and strict enforcement were critical to preventing future crises.

The standing committee also discussed the recent trend of multinational companies scaling back or exiting operations in Pakistan, with the ministry highlighting factors such as over-taxation, inflation, and high costs of doing business.

It was noted that the prime minister has constituted private-sector-led committees to propose solutions, and the committee recommended active engagement with the business community.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025