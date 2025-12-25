E-Paper | July 12, 2026

NA panel flags sugar stock irregularities

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published
MNA Jawed Hanif Khan chaired a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce. — Photo courtesy NA Committees/X
MNA Jawed Hanif Khan chaired a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce. — Photo courtesy NA Committees/X
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee has unearthed alarming irregularities in sugar stock reporting, citing misreporting of quantities, creation of artificial shortages, and inconsistencies in official records.

A sub-committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce submitted a report on sugar sector on Wednesday with major recommendations for reforms and improved oversight.

MNA Jawed Hanif Khan chaired the meeting to deliberate on the findings of the sub-committee on the sugar sector and to review trade deficit management and investment trends.

The committee report pointed to weak monitoring systems, lapses in verification, temporary disruptions in tracking technology, and unresolved legal and administrative hurdles as key contributors to market distortions.

The findings have been forwarded to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, with directives to submit a formal response to the sub-committee’s report within a month.

The sub-committee was tasked with examining the sugar sector submitted its report after consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

The committee emphasised the need for structural reforms, stronger governance, transparency, and accountability to ensure market stability and safeguard consumers.

It was also decided that the committee to obtain detailed information from the Finance Division and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) regarding outstanding receivables and pending recoveries related to public sector procurement.

Members underscored that effective coordination among institutions, objective decision-making, and strict enforcement were critical to preventing future crises.

The standing committee also discussed the recent trend of multinational companies scaling back or exiting operations in Pakistan, with the ministry highlighting factors such as over-taxation, inflation, and high costs of doing business.

It was noted that the prime minister has constituted private-sector-led committees to propose solutions, and the committee recommended active engagement with the business community.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Business

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe