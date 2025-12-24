E-Paper | July 10, 2026

India space agency launches its heaviest satellite

AFP Published
This handout photograph taken and released on December 24, 2025 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows ISRO’s launch vehicle LVM3-M6. — AFP
This handout photograph taken and released on December 24, 2025 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows ISRO’s launch vehicle LVM3-M6. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

India’s space agency launched its heaviest ever payload on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the deployment “a significant stride” for the space sector.

The LVM3-M6 rocket launched the US-built AST SpaceMobile communications satellite into low-Earth orbit.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it was the “heaviest payload to be launched from Indian soil”.

The launch is a boost for India’s ambitious low-cost space programme, with plans for an uncrewed orbital mission and human spaceflight in the coming years.

The satellite, weighing 6,100 kilogrammes (13,448 pounds), was launched on a modified version of a rocket that India plans to use for its future space missions.

India is vying for a larger slice of the booming commercial satellite business as phone, internet and other companies seek expanded and more high-end communications.

Modi said the launch marked “a proud milestone in India’s space journey”.

“It strengthens India’s heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market,” he said in a statement.

Earlier this year, ISRO launched the CMS-03 communication satellite, which weighs about 4,410 kilogrammes.

For these heavy launches, India has deployed an upgraded version of the rocket it used to send an unmanned craft to the Moon in August 2023.

The world’s most populous nation has flexed its spacefaring ambitions in the last decade with its space programme growing considerably, and rivalling the achievements of established powers at a much cheaper price tag.

It has said it plans to launch an uncrewed orbital mission before its first human spaceflight in 2027.

Modi has also announced plans to send an astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
World

Read more

MG
Dec 24, 2025 01:07pm
Wow congratulations
Recommend 0
Chaman
Dec 24, 2025 01:17pm
Congratulations, great achievement
Recommend 0
Mashoorudeen
Dec 24, 2025 01:17pm
India has gone way forward. Great achievement
Recommend 0
Azim
Dec 24, 2025 01:18pm
Congratulations India.. good to see India make great strides in scientific capabilities.. Semiconductors is the next frontier that India is gaining foothold.. 4 to 6 new plants are under construction to meet domestic and export needs. We also get to hear that private players too are going to launch satellites and rockets from India.. Going nuclear with small reactors to generate power is the next bet.. Hope some people are watching and learning.
Recommend 0
A. Kumar
Dec 24, 2025 03:10pm
That's good news. Shining India. Bravo!
Recommend 0
Charles
Dec 24, 2025 03:28pm
INDIA man.
Recommend 0
Sulaiman Khan
Dec 24, 2025 03:57pm
Wonderful !! Good job India !!!
Recommend 0
MA
Dec 24, 2025 04:14pm
congratulations india
Recommend 0
Dr.Mofu
Dec 24, 2025 05:10pm
Sucess.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 24, 2025 06:01pm
The satellite from India is impressive. Pakistan is catching up with manned mission planned with our brother China.
Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 25, 2025 03:11am
With Political stability progress is possible Outward looking to the benefit of the people rather than inward bickering to stagnancy.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Dec 25, 2025 06:18am
Indians are wasting time putting satellites knowing full well they are way way behind China, they can never catch-up, spend money on your poor on nutrition and education.
Recommend 0
Sudhir
Dec 25, 2025 09:21am
If India and Pakistan, at the political level if they can keep there differences aside, majority of the normal public are always friendly they don't have any issues. If they can work collaboratively with good intentions on both side we can rapidly make heavy progress in all the fields and can compete with west also. But I doubt how it would happen.
Recommend 0
ramesh muthuramalingam
Dec 25, 2025 06:32pm
Good to see many positive comments from Pakistan. Congratulations to Indian scientists.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 25, 2025 06:48pm
India soon on the moon.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 25, 2025 08:16pm
@Ijaz, as per world bank, pakistan has a poverty rate of 44% in 2025 — yes, “gurbat” in pakistan is far far higher than in India — even in absolute terms despite India’s population being 6 times larger than that of pakistan Please wake up: it is now 2025/2026 — and not 1991 when India was indeed poorer than pakistan
Recommend 0
KANAKASABHAI NATARAJAN
Dec 25, 2025 09:17pm
Recently South Korean rocket with just 90 kgs. pay load crashed and. a Japanese rocket failed to reach required orbit and abandoned. Space technology is very complicated and expensive. India has mastered both and plans to launch 10 such satelites in the coming year at just $ 89 m each a fraction of what the US and Europe offer. Countries should use Indian space experience.
Recommend 0
KANAKASABHAI NATARAJAN
Dec 25, 2025 09:20pm
@Ijaz, So India should use China for launching its satelites. India is a world leader in technology and has more exports of software and Global Capability centers than China.
Recommend 0
Voxpopuli
Dec 26, 2025 04:53am
Launching a US satellite at cheaper cost. Now everyone would want that .. what is Trump doing ? He didn’t know ??
Recommend 0
RST
Dec 26, 2025 04:58am
@Ijaz, India is doing all of the above, this is a commercial launch bringing revenue to the Space sector..
Recommend 0
Hindustani
Dec 26, 2025 09:28am
Thanks to Dawn for covering the news. Congratulations India. I am very happy to see positive comments about this from my Pakistani Brothers.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe