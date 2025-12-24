NA panel passes bill aiming to curb street crimes

ISLAMABAD: A National Ass­embly panel on Tuesday passed a bill aiming to address escalating street crimes, particularly those involving violence, intimidation, or coercion in public spaces.

The criminal law amendment bill, moved by MNA Izharul Haq and passed by the National Asse­m­­bly Standing Committee on Int­erior, seeks to ensure citizens’ saf­ety in public areas by deterring criminal behaviour and streamlining prosecution and punishm­ent of offenders involved in street crimes.

According to an amendment proposed in the Pakistan Penal Code, “Whoever commits snatching or street crime, having made preparation by using firearm, causing death, or hurt, or restraint, or fear of death, or of hurt, or of restraint, to any person, in order to the committing of such offence, or in order to the effecting of his escape after the committing of such offense, or in order to the retaining of movable property taken by such offense, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term, which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine”.

The bill after becoming a law will apply to all individuals who commit, facilitate, or conceal street crimes within the jurisdiction of the relevant legal authority. The interior committee which met under the chairmanship of MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Na­­waz while unanimously passing the bill observed that amendm­ent in relevant sections of Pak­istan Penal Code and Crimi­nal Proce­dure Code (CrPC) would cre­­ate deterrence against criminals.

ECP secretary invited to next meeting to address concerns over Islamabad LG bill

The mover, MNA Khawaja Izharul Hassan, apprised the committee that the bill in question seeks to address the escalating issue of street crimes, particularly those involving violence, intimidation, or coercion in public spaces, by introducing stringent legal measures and procedural mechanisms under the PPC and CrPC. He said amendments in Section 382A & 181 of the PPC and CrPC through this bill would apply to all individuals involved in the commission, facilitation, or concealment of street crimes within the jurisdiction of the relevant legal authority and the primary objective was to ensure the safety of citizens in public areas, deter criminal beh­aviour, and streamline the prosecution and punishment of offenders involved in street crimes.

Delimitation of constituencies in Islamabad

While considering the Islam­abad Capital Territory Local Go­­v­­ernment (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the committee decided to invite the secretary of the Elec­tion Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) to the next committee meeting to discuss the bill along with concerns raised by members of the committee. The minister of state for interior also supported the decision.

Members of the committee, expressing their reservations on the de-limitation of constituencies in Islamabad for local government elections, suggested that the Election Commission of Pakistan should de-limit constituencies keeping in view the geographical location and population data.

The committee pended discussion on “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2025” (government bill) for its next meeting. It directed the ministry of law to meanwhile follow up with bar councils for their opinion on the proposed legislation. The committee, after thorough discussion, decided not to recommend “The Islamabad Ca­­p­ital Territory Dowry Restrai­­nt Bill, 2025” moved by MNA Shar­mila Faruqui and “The Islam­abad (Preservation of Landscape) Bill, 2025” moved by MNA Shahida Rehmani for passage.

The committee was of the opinion that laws on both the subjects already existed, thus enacting additional laws would not be in the fitness of things. The lawmakers noted that the ICT was overly legislated, however, stressed for strict implementation of the existing laws.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025