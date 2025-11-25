E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Woman killed in firing by ‘fleeing robbers’ in Nazimabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 25, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: A woman was killed when she was hit by a bullet while travelling in a taxi along with her family in the Nazimabad area, police said on Monday.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said two robbers riding a motorcycle resorted to firing on a street near Annu Bhai Park at around 10pm on Sunday. As a result, one of the bullets hit Samina, 35, who was seated in the back seat of the taxi.

While her husband, mother-in-law and three children remained unhurt, the woman sustained a critical bullet wound in the face and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where she died during treatment in the small hours of Monday morning.

The SSP hinted at the possibility that the killers might be robbers who were fleeing a crime scene.

He said that no attempted robbery incident had taken place with the family.

On Monday, the Nazimabad police registered a murder case against unknown persons on the complaint of the victim’s husband, Mohammad Adnan, a resident of Tauheed Colony in Orangi Town.

Meanwhile, a suspected robber was gunned down in the Korangi Industrial Area on Monday.

Korangi SSP Fida Husain Janwari ruled out the possibility of a robbery bid as the killers attempted to give it a colour of robbery by taking away the victim’s bike.

The police said Niaz Ahmed was standing at a hairdresser’s shop near his home in Gulzar Colony when armed pillion riders shot and killed him.

The SSP said that after killing him, the suspects took away his bike. They did not attempt to snatch anything from him. He said the deceased was himself involved in the lifting of motorcycles.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe