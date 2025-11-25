Woman killed in firing by ‘fleeing robbers’ in Nazimabad

KARACHI: A woman was killed when she was hit by a bullet while travelling in a taxi along with her family in the Nazimabad area, police said on Monday.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said two robbers riding a motorcycle resorted to firing on a street near Annu Bhai Park at around 10pm on Sunday. As a result, one of the bullets hit Samina, 35, who was seated in the back seat of the taxi.

While her husband, mother-in-law and three children remained unhurt, the woman sustained a critical bullet wound in the face and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where she died during treatment in the small hours of Monday morning.

The SSP hinted at the possibility that the killers might be robbers who were fleeing a crime scene.

He said that no attempted robbery incident had taken place with the family.

On Monday, the Nazimabad police registered a murder case against unknown persons on the complaint of the victim’s husband, Mohammad Adnan, a resident of Tauheed Colony in Orangi Town.

Meanwhile, a suspected robber was gunned down in the Korangi Industrial Area on Monday.

Korangi SSP Fida Husain Janwari ruled out the possibility of a robbery bid as the killers attempted to give it a colour of robbery by taking away the victim’s bike.

The police said Niaz Ahmed was standing at a hairdresser’s shop near his home in Gulzar Colony when armed pillion riders shot and killed him.

The SSP said that after killing him, the suspects took away his bike. They did not attempt to snatch anything from him. He said the deceased was himself involved in the lifting of motorcycles.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025