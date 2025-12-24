E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Eleven more trains to be outsourced, says Hanif Abbasi

Aamir Yasin Published
A file photo of passengers boarding a train. — AFP/File
A file photo of passengers boarding a train. — AFP/File
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RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Railways will achieve the target of earn over Rs50 billion by Dec 31 while Rs60 billion target will be achieved in the second half of fiscal year, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi claimed on Tuesday.

“Railways will cross the milestone of Rs1 trillion in revenue for the first time in the history of the railways at the end of the financial year,” he added.

Pakistan Railways adopted new reforms under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, he said. Under the reforms programme, he said, 11 more trains were going to be outsourced.

While three railway schools had been outsourced, others would be outsourced over the next six months, he added.

He said the safety department was converted into a directorate, which led to a significant reduction in accidents, as the rate came down from 0.09 to 0.04 per cent.

He said Rawalpindi was made the country’s first smart station with installation of cameras and modern security systems, adding that other major stations would become smart next year. He said it was decided to install cameras in trains as well.

The minister said eight train rakes were upgraded in just ei­­g­ht months. Shalimar, Pak Busi­n­ess, Lasani, Faiz Ahmed Faiz tr­­ains had been upgraded, all Pakistan Railways trains would be upgra­ded by December 2026, he pledged. Besides, he said, Railways retrieved its 394 acres encroached land this year.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

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Pakistan

Aamir Yasin is a Dawn staff correspondent based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, covering political, social, cultural, and civic issues.

Aamir Yasin

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