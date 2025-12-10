E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Railways brings Rs300m in gross profit per day: minister

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday claimed that Pakistan Railways earned Rs300 million daily for the last 15 days, which showed improvement in the railways sector.

In a statement, he said that as a result of the reforms in the railways in the last eight months, there has been an extraordinary increase in daily revenue. Rs300 million has been earned daily for the last fortnight, he said.

He said that this daily revenue is breaking the record of the last thirty years. “As a result of the reforms in the railways, there has been an extraordinary increase in passenger and freight revenue,” he said.

The minister stated that it was part of the modernisation and reform process of the railways; the railways have been digitised throughout Pakistan. “Pakistan Railways is on the path of development,” he added.

Further, he emphasised that along with the upgradation of stations, special attention is now being paid to the railway tracks. “The tracks from Nokundi to Rohri and from Rohri to Karachi will be improved very soon; the agreements have been completed,” he declared.

“In the current financial year, all the goals of the railways will be achieved by fully implementing the prime minister’s vision. We will achieve all the set targets will be completed by December 31, 2026,” the minister said.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe