Railways brings Rs300m in gross profit per day: minister

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday claimed that Pakistan Railways earned Rs300 million daily for the last 15 days, which showed improvement in the railways sector.

In a statement, he said that as a result of the reforms in the railways in the last eight months, there has been an extraordinary increase in daily revenue. Rs300 million has been earned daily for the last fortnight, he said.

He said that this daily revenue is breaking the record of the last thirty years. “As a result of the reforms in the railways, there has been an extraordinary increase in passenger and freight revenue,” he said.

The minister stated that it was part of the modernisation and reform process of the railways; the railways have been digitised throughout Pakistan. “Pakistan Railways is on the path of development,” he added.

Further, he emphasised that along with the upgradation of stations, special attention is now being paid to the railway tracks. “The tracks from Nokundi to Rohri and from Rohri to Karachi will be improved very soon; the agreements have been completed,” he declared.

“In the current financial year, all the goals of the railways will be achieved by fully implementing the prime minister’s vision. We will achieve all the set targets will be completed by December 31, 2026,” the minister said.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025