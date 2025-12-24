Riwzan Ali suffers first MMA defeat as Ismail Khan erupts

In a night of stark contrasts that laid bare the brutal beauty of mixed martial arts, Pakistan’s fighting corps experienced both a poignant end and a violent new beginning at Brave CF 103 on Tuesday.

The nation witnessed its undefeated king, Rizwan ’The Haider’ Ali, dethroned, only to see another warrior, Ismail ‘The Volcano’ Khan, announce his arrival as a genuine global force with a breathtaking finish.

The main event carried the hopes of a nation on the shoulders of its brightest star, Rizwan.

Entering the Bukhara arena with an unblemished 11-0 record and seven first-round finishes, the PAKMMA superstar faced a daunting task: defeating the local hero, Nozim ‘The Bukhara Warrior’ Kalandarov, in his own fortress.

Trouble appeared before the fight even began, with the 28-year-old Rizwan missing the lightweight limit, forcing the bout to a 72kg catchweight.

In the cage, a more critical problem emerged. Kalandarov executed a flawless grappler’s game plan, securing takedowns with ease in every round.

Despite a valiant defensive effort, Rizwan, a feared striker, had no answer for the relentless control and top pressure.

After three rounds of one-sided dominance, the judges’ unanimous decision was a mere formality, ending Rizwan’s historic unbeaten run.

In a display of true sportsmanship and resilience, Rizwan addressed the setback directly.

“I was the only undefeated fighter of Pakistan fighting on the highest stage — I took a fight against a hero in Central Asia,” Rizwan stated while talking to Dawn.

“I carried an injury throughout the camp but still decided to go ahead. My loss will go a long way in teaching me lessons that will help me rise. Big thanks to the people who supported me and I will come back stronger.”

The eruption of the volcano

Earlier in the evening, the Pakistani flag was flown with ruthless authority by Ismail.

Facing Kyrgyz submission specialist Rayimbek Tazhibaev in a 60.5kg catchweight bout, ‘The Volcano’ delivered a performance that was anything but catchweight in its significance.

Displaying terrifying fight IQ, Ismail masterfully neutralised his opponent’s strengths. He battered Tazhibaev with heavy leg kicks and crisp boxing, even out-grappling the grappler by securing takedowns and maintaining crushing top control.

In the second round, after rocking his foe with a clean combination, Ismail smelled blood. He secured a takedown, advanced to full mount, and seamlessly locked in his signature move — a vicious head-arm triangle choke.

The submission was so tight it rendered Tazhibaev unconscious, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Pumping his fists and roaring in triumph, Ismail climbed the cage, embodying the explosive promise of his moniker.

“The arm triangle is my favourite submission,” stated a confident Ismail in his post-fight interview. “I train it constantly. When it’s on, I know I can put any fighter to sleep.”

The victory extends Ismail’s undefeated streak and marks his fourth consecutive win under the Brave CF banner, solidifying his position as one of the promotion’s most dangerous rising talents.

While the loss of Rizwan’s ‘0’ marks the closing of a legendary chapter for Pakistani MMA, his gracious response and determined vow to return set the stage for a compelling comeback saga.

Simultaneously, the emphatic victory of Ismail forcefully turns the page to a new one. The night proved that the nation’s fighting spirit is not housed in one man, but is a resilient flame carried by many.