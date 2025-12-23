President pays respects at holy shrines in Baghdad

BAGHDAD: President Asif Ali Zardari visited the holy shrines of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani and Imam-i-Azam Abu Hanifa in Iraq on Monday.

The president, who is on a four-day visit to Iraq, also visited the shrines of Imam Musa al-Kazim and Imam Muham­m­­ad al-Taqi al-Jawad at Kazimiya.

He offered Fateha at the shrines and prayed for peace, unity, and security of the Muslim Ummah.

At the Kazimiya shrine, President Zardari penned his remarks in the visitors’ book and described the teachings of the Imams of the Ahl al-Bayt as an eternal source of knowledge, patience, wisdom, and moral strength. He also held meetings with custodians and preachers at all the shrines.

Arrival in Najaf

Later, President Zardari arrived in Najaf to visit the shrine of Hazrat Ali and shrines of Hazrat Imam Hussain and Hazrat Abbas ibn Ali in Karbala.

Governor of Najaf Yousuf Mak­­ki Kanawi received the Pre­­sident at the Najaf Airport. During the mee­ting at the airport, they discus­sed bilateral matters.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025