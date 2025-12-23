Changes to century-old Forest Act approved

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved changes to the century-old Forest Act, replacing colonial-era procedures with a fully digitised system for forestry and environmental regulation.

Under the changes, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) becomes Punjab’s first government department to completely eliminate paperwork and operate through a technology-driven framework. All processes will now be managed through the digital system e-FOAS (e-filing and office automation system).

According to an official notification, the issuance of import licences, laboratory certifications, protection orders and official recommendations will be carried out through e-FOAS.

Any order, approval or administrative decision issued outside this digital system will be deemed invalid, and strict disciplinary action will be taken against the officers and staff involved.

Each document generated through the system will carry a unique reference number and QR code, enabling instant verification within seconds. The system will maintain a complete digital record of all decisions, including their justifications, recommendations and approvals, ensuring accountability and traceability at every stage.

EPA Director-General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh has formally issued the implementation orders, making it mandatory for all environment-related departments to refrain from issuing any directive or approval without using the e-FOAS platform. The notification also confirms that import licences will now be issued through the digital system.

The chief minister has lauded the EPA team for successfully eliminating human intervention, forgery and illegal permits.

“We are ensuring environmental protection alongside the eradication of corruption,” she said, terming the reform a decisive step towards transparent, efficient and accountable governance in Punjab’s forestry and environmental sectors.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025