Agri machinery left to rust due to official neglect in Pindigheb

Land-levelling machinery worth millions of rupees rusts in the open. — Dawn

TAXILA: A machine, known as laser land leveller, worth millions of rupees belonging to the Punjab agriculture department has been left to rust under the open sky for a long time in Pindighe town, raising serious questions about oversight, accountability and the management of government assets.

The machinery dumped at an official site located near College Chowk opposite the grid station was procured to facilitate efficient land preparation, improve water conservation and support farmers in the far-flung and remote area of Attock. However, a site visit by this correspondent showed that the equipment had remained unused, with visible signs of deterioration including rusted components, faded paint and weather damage.

Despite repeated demands by local farmers who are in dire need of the machinery for leveling their land after each crop cultivation or making baren land cultivable, the machinery has not been made operational or made available for agricultural use. Farmers in the area say they are instead compelled to hire similar equipment from private contractors at high costs, adding to the financial strain caused by rising input prices and unpredictable climatic conditions. No information is publicly available regarding which department currently holds responsibility for the equipment, whether it was ever formally handed over for operational use, or why it remains idle.

Experts say the lack of timely utilisation not only results in financial loss to the public exchequer but also undermines government initiatives aimed at modernising agriculture and conserving water resources.

“Idle machinery deteriorates rapidly, and delays in deployment defeat the very purpose for which such investments are made,” said an agriculture specialist familiar with public-sector procurement. Abdul Hafeez, a farmer of the area, told this reporter that the continued neglect of the machinery highlights gaps in asset management and raises concerns about the absence of a functional deployment and maintenance mechanism. “Public-funded machinery is meant to serve the people. Leaving it unattended for years amounts to misuse of national resources and reflects a failure of governance,” he added.

“This machine was bought with our tax money to help farmers, not to rot in the open. Its condition reflects sheer negligence by the agriculture department and a complete disregard for public resources,” said Qasim Khattak, a farmer from Pindigheb. “If officials had even minimal concern for agriculture, this machinery would not have been left to decay. The authorities must ensure its proper utilisation instead of letting it become scrap,” he added.

“While this expensive machinery lies rusting, small farmers like us are forced to hire private equipment at unaffordable rates. This neglect has caused both financial loss to farmers and damage to the national exchequer,” a peasant, Malik Khaliqdad, complained. “It is heartbreaking to see machinery worth millions abandoned without use. Had it been operational, it could have improved water efficiency and crop yields across the tehsil,” he remarked, urging authorities to take immediate notice.

“The failure to repair and deploy this equipment shows how casually public assets are treated. Those responsible for this wastage must be held accountable through strict disciplinary action,” demanded Fahad Ali, another farmer of the area. “Every passing day of inaction increases the loss. The government must immediately repair this machine, make it available to farmers, and fix responsibility for this criminal neglect,” he added. “This is not just rusting iron; it is wasted public money and a lost opportunity for farmers struggling with water shortages and rising costs,” he said, calling for an urgent inquiry.

Officials in the local administration have so far not provided a clear explanation for the delay in utilising the machinery. There is also no indication of any inspection, maintenance schedule or audit to assess the condition and potential loss in value of the equipment. When contacted, an official of the local agriculture department said that the machinery technically known as laser land leveller was owned by the water management wing of the local agriculture department which was handed over to agriculture engineering wing in year 2001 to assist the local farmers with modern technology of water leveling to avert loss of water during irrigation.

Residents and farmers have called on the provincial agri authorities as well as district administration to immediately assess the condition of the machinery, carry out necessary repairs and introduce a transparent system for its use. They have also demanded an inquiry to determine responsibility for the prolonged inaction and to ensure that similar lapses do not recur.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025