University teachers ask govt to address longstanding demands

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) on Monday expressed grave concern over what it claimed “continued neglect of critical issues faced by university teachers across Pakistan.”

According to a statement issued by FAPUASA, despite repeated engagements with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and relevant government bodies, key matters including the restoration of the 25pc tax rebate, formulation of a fair BPS promotion policy and revision of Tenure Track System (TTS) salaries remained unresolved.

“FAPUASA leadership has held several meetings with HEC to seek concrete progress on these long-standing demands. In a meeting with the Acting Chairman HEC, a clear commitment was made that the BPS promotion policy would be discussed with Vice Chancellors to develop an amicable, transparent, and mutually acceptable framework. However, no meaningful progress or formal update has been shared since then, causing growing frustration among the academic community,” read the statement.

It said that the issue of TTS salaries was discussed thoroughly in joint meetings involving HEC, representatives of the Planning Commission, and FAPUASA. After detailed deliberations, a consensus document was agreed upon by all three stakeholders. It was subsequently decided that HEC would convene a follow-up meeting with FAPUASA to brief the federation on the final recommendations prepared by HEC. Regrettably, despite the lapse of considerable time, no such meeting has been convened, reflecting serious institutional apathy.

FAPUASA demanded the immediate restoration of the 25pc tax rebate for university teachers, implementation of a just, transparent, and workable BPS promotion policy, and a justified salary increase for TTS faculty.

It is alarming that university teachers’ salaries have not been revised for the past four years, despite unprecedented inflation and continuous depreciation of the national currency, which has severely eroded their purchasing power and professional standing.

FAPUASA warned that continued indifference by the government and HEC toward these legitimate demands will leave the academic community with no option but to respond decisively. The federation is actively considering a nationwide protest against these unjust and discriminatory policies.

“If the demands are not addressed within a reasonable timeframe, FAPUASA will announce a nationwide university closure and take to the streets to secure the due rights of university teachers across Pakistan. While FAPUASA remains committed to dialogue and constructive engagement, it will not compromise on the rights, dignity, and professional well-being of the academic community,” read the statement.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025