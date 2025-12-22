E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Winter vacations to begin from Dec 23 in colleges across Punjab: minister

News Desk Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Winter vacations in colleges across Punjab will begin from December 23 and run till January 10, according to a revised schedule issued on Monday.

The Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat made the announcement in a post on the social media platform X.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government announced the winter vacation schedule for public and private schools in the province.

According to a notification by the School Education Department, the break will be from Dec 22 to Jan 10.

In Sindh, all schools and colleges will remain closed for winter vacations during the last week of the month, starting from Dec 22 till Dec 31.

Meanwhile, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government last week announced that winter vacation for the educational institutions will start from Jan 1 in the summer zone and run till Jan 15. In the winter zone, educational institutions will remain closed from Dec 23 till February 28.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 22, 2025 06:59pm
Good news for all students, faculty, staff and stakeholders of the Educational Institutions in Punjab, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Time for everybody to lay back, relax and take it easy for few weeks and return thereafter with a new zeal, enthusiasm, spirit and zest, during the upcoming New Gregorian Year of 2026,
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe