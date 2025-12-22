Winter vacations to begin from Dec 23 in colleges across Punjab: minister

Winter vacations in colleges across Punjab will begin from December 23 and run till January 10, according to a revised schedule issued on Monday.

The Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat made the announcement in a post on the social media platform X.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government announced the winter vacation schedule for public and private schools in the province.

According to a notification by the School Education Department, the break will be from Dec 22 to Jan 10.

In Sindh, all schools and colleges will remain closed for winter vacations during the last week of the month, starting from Dec 22 till Dec 31.

Meanwhile, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government last week announced that winter vacation for the educational institutions will start from Jan 1 in the summer zone and run till Jan 15. In the winter zone, educational institutions will remain closed from Dec 23 till February 28.