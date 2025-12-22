PTI protests fresh verdict against Imran, wife in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers on Sunday protested against the court verdict sentencing PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for 17 years imprisonment in the Toshakhana-II case.

In the provincial capital, the protesters gathered on the main GT Road outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building and chanted slogans in favour of the founder. Lawmakers were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Shandana Gulzar claimed that the PTI founder had been ‘fighting’ for the future generations and citizens’ rights. She said that the federal government feared Mr Khan who, she said never talked about revenge.

The MNA said that the jailed leader never ‘demanded’ anything for himself and was fighting for the poor.

Former cabinet member Kamran Khan Bangash stressed unity among all the political parties for upholding the Constitution and rule of law.

Leaders term judgement ‘politically-motivated’

He stated that the verdict against Mr Khan and his wife was baseless. “The verdict is baseless and it will be reversed along with the [February 8, 2024] election results,” Mr Bangash said, adding that interference in judiciary, politics, bureaucracy and the parliament, would further take the situation towards chaos.

He stated that PTI stood with the armed forces once they performed duties as assigned in the Constitution. “We stand with the armed forces if they perform their duties within their domain,” he said.

PTI’s provincial deputy information secretary Ikram Khattan said an undeclared and unannounced martial law was in place in the country, adding that the judiciary had been paralysed after the 26th and 27th Constitutional amendments.

He said that many politicians took gifts from Toshakhana but were never questioned, adding that all this was being done to politically victimise Imran Khan.

The protesters condemned the verdict against their leader. They said the protest was organised to tell the world that the PTI founder was being mistreated and that the court judgments were ‘not based’ on facts.

Also in Mansehra, PTI activists took out a rally to condemn the 17-year imprisonment awarded to incarcerated former prime minister and his wife in the Toshakhana case.

Led by PTI provincial vice-president Kamal Saleem Swati, the rally started from the party’s central secretariat and marched through Abbottabad Road and Kashmir Road.

The rally, which concluded at the same point from where it began, was held on the call of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati. Carrying banners and placards, participants chanted slogans against the federal government and in support of the PTI’s founding chairman.

“Both Imran Khan and his wife are innocent and are being punished for their patriotism,” Mr Swati claimed while addressing the participants. He said that PTI would take the message of Imran Khan to every street and corner across the country.

In Mohmand, PTI workers staged a protest demonstration in Mian Mandi Bazaar against what they termed “unjust and politically motivated” sentences handed down to party founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The protest was held on the directives of Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi and PTI provincial president Junaid Akbar Khan.

The demonstration was led by MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand, MPA Mahboob Sher, and PTI Mohmand district president and chairman Lower Mohmand Malik Naveed Ahmad.

Party leaders, local government representatives, workers and a large number of residents participated in the rally. In Bajaur, PTI workers staged multiple protests to condemn the Saturday’s verdict against Imran Khan and his wife.

Scores of party workers and leaders attended these demonstrations held in Laghari area of Mamund tehsil, Raghagan area of Khar tehsil and Barang tehsil.

Demonstration in the Laghari area was led by Nawagai tehsil council chairman and former PTI district president Dr Khalilur Rehman.

Holding party flags, the protesters also chanted slogans against the PML-N-led federal government and the judge who gave the verdict against Imran and his wife.

The charged party workers strongly rejected the verdict and described it as a grave blow to the country’s justice system already weakened after the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025