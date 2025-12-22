Security clampdown across Pindi district amid sit-in at Liaquat Bagh

RAWALPINDI: Extraordinary security arrangements were put in place across the whole district in response to a protest by a political party and a sit-in staged by Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) at Liaquat Bagh on Sunday.

The police deployed more than 1,300 personnel besides erecting 30 checkpoints in different parts of the district.

Traffic diversions and blocking of roads with shipping containers caused inconvenience to the public already facing difficulties moving around the city and cantonment areas owing to the closure of Kutchery Chowk for remodeling and poor conditions of different roads.

Police and security-related departments were placed on high alert in the whole Rawalpindi district due to the protest call given by a political party and the sit-in by JI at Liaquat Bagh on Sunday. JI had announced a sit-in at Liaquat Bagh against Punjab’s local government law.

Traffic diversions, blocking of roads with shipping containers cause inconvenience to public

Roads leading towards Fawara Chowk from Liaquat Bagh were closed for all kinds of traffic by placing shipping containers and trucks while streets were also blocked with concrete barriers, making it hard even for pedestrians to walk through.

Commuters using electric green busses were dropped on Tipu Road instead of Liaquat Bagh and Fawara Chowk. As a result, hundreds of travellers, including women and children, had to cover a long distance on foot during rain.

Traffic jams were also witnessed on Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Marrir Chowk, Saddar and Fawara Chowk due to the blockades of roads near Liaquat Bagh. Local residents and traders in the surrounding areas also suffered due to the road closures.

More than 1,300 police officers and personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. In addition, police pickets were set up at 32 places in the city and Cantt areas.

Moreover, elite force commandos were assigned patrolling duty while the police were equipped with anti-riot equipment and kits, including rubber bullets, tear gas guns and shells.

Police pickets were established at Liaquat Bagh, Fawara Chowk, Mandi Mor, Carriage Factory, Committee Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Faizabad on both sides, Sadiqabad, Metro Station Saddar, Chungi No 22, Chur Chowk and MH Chowk. Special police pickets were also established on the routes leading to Adiala jail and its surrounding, Chak Beli Mor, Thalian Interchange, Chakri Interchange and Jodian.

Additional police force was kept on a standby at the Security Division and every police station to take timely action during any emergency.

The overall responsibility for command and control was led by City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani, while its supervision was entrusted to SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025