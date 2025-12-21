E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Man allegedly guns down wife, three others in Bannu: police

Muhammad Waseem Khan Published
Police officials stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File
Police officials stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PESHAWAR: A family dispute in the Township area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district turned violent when a man allegedly opened fire inside a house, killing his wife, two women and a 14-year-old boy, leaving another boy injured, according to a first information report (FIR).

The FIR, registered with Township police station on December 21, said the injured boy, 17, was immediately moved to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital for medical treatment. The suspect was identified as a resident of Bizan Khel and fled the scene after the incident.

It added that a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of one of the victim’s relatives.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination, while police have launched raids to arrest the accused.

“Further investigation into the incident is underway,” Township police said in a statement.

Last week, Lahore police made a breakthrough in the kidnap case of the wife and 19-year-old daughter of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) when the investigation found that he himself was the killer of both women.

DSP Usman Haider Gujjar was the head of the Kahna police circle (investigation) when he registered the case about two months ago, saying that his wife and daughter were missing and they had most probably been kidnapped.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe