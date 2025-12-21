Man allegedly guns down wife, three others in Bannu: police

PESHAWAR: A family dispute in the Township area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district turned violent when a man allegedly opened fire inside a house, killing his wife, two women and a 14-year-old boy, leaving another boy injured, according to a first information report (FIR).

The FIR, registered with Township police station on December 21, said the injured boy, 17, was immediately moved to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital for medical treatment. The suspect was identified as a resident of Bizan Khel and fled the scene after the incident.

It added that a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of one of the victim’s relatives.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination, while police have launched raids to arrest the accused.

“Further investigation into the incident is underway,” Township police said in a statement.

Last week, Lahore police made a breakthrough in the kidnap case of the wife and 19-year-old daughter of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) when the investigation found that he himself was the killer of both women.

DSP Usman Haider Gujjar was the head of the Kahna police circle (investigation) when he registered the case about two months ago, saying that his wife and daughter were missing and they had most probably been kidnapped.