PM for using modern tech to upgrade immigration system

• Wants steps to ensure passengers with valid travel papers don’t face difficulties

• Review meeting told FIA arrested 451 involved in human trafficking, illegal travel this year

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday stressed the need to fully utilise modern technology to upgrade the country’s immigration system while chairing a review meeting on the eradication of human trafficking and measures against illegal travel abroad.

Referring to recent reports and complaints regarding the offloading of passengers travelling abroad, he commended Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for personally visiting airports to review the situation.

He directed that while taking action against individuals travelling abroad illegally or holding dubious travel documents, special care must be taken to ensure that passengers with valid travel documents were not inconvenienced.

The prime minister also instructed that the performance of the Protectorate of Emigrants be further improved and coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other relevant institutions be strengthened to facilitate those travelling abroad legally for employment.

During the meeting, it was informed that the FIA had arrested 451 individuals involved in human trafficking and illegal travel this year.

Due to these efforts, the number of Pakistanis travelling illegally to Europe had declined by 47 per cent, while reductions had also been recorded in cases of travel on illegal documents to the UK and Gulf countries.

The participants were further told that illegal migration, misuse of work, visit and tourist visas, off-loading, and deportation remained major challenges in European countries.

Most deportations involved passengers returning from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Malaysia and Oman.

The meeting was further informed that a risk assessment unit was operational within the FIA, enabling targeted screening of passengers and systematic recording of data related to deported and illegal travellers.

It was also highlighted that 196 FIA officers and personnel had been dismissed after corruption was proven against them.

The participants were informed that work was underway to activate the e-gate system at airports. Access to API-PNR data will be enabled to help identify potentially illegal travel documents in advance.

In addition, a mobile phone application is being developed for passenger data, the FIA’s IBMS and IT sections are being restructured, and artificial intelligence is being utilised to prevent illegal travel.

‘Increase in exports essential’

Separately, while chairing another review meeting on domestic exports, PM Shehbaz said a sustained increase in exports was essential for the country’s economic development and long-term stability.

PM Shehbaz directed the federal ministers for commerce, industry and production and national food security to personally visit exporters in various industrial and commercial cities to understand their issues and ensure timely resolution.

The prime minister also underlined the need to further strengthen coordination with the provinces to promote cold chain systems and other sectors linked to industry and trade.

During the meeting, the premier was briefed on exports and imports for the ongoing fiscal year so far, along with measures being taken to improve export performance.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025