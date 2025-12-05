Crackdown against passengers using fake documents to intensify

The federal government on Friday decided to intensify its crackdown against passengers attempting to travel abroad using fake documents.

Recently, several incidents have been reported of travellers being offloaded from flights at various airports, despite possessing valid travel documents. The actions came after a crackdown on migrant smuggling following last year’s Greece boat tragedy that claimed several Pakistani lives.

The interior minister subsequently declared that anyone attempting to travel on incomplete or bogus documents would be stopped under all circumstances.

In a special meeting held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, it was decided to make the protector issuance system foolproof with reforms to be introduced in the immigration system to facilitate passengers.

The federal ministers sought final recommendations within seven days.

‎An effective crackdown was ordered against those involved in the business of fake visas and agent mafias. Naqvi said an AI-based pilot application would be launched in Islamabad from January to curb illegal immigration, enabling authorities to determine in advance who was eligible to travel and who was not.

The interior minister said that deported individuals would not be reissued visas after their passports were cancelled, adding that there would be zero tolerance for fake visas and agent mafias.

“We are in contact with other countries to improve the ranking of the green passport. People going abroad through illegal means damage the country’s reputation. Immigration reforms aim to facilitate the public and improve our global standing,” he added.

Naqvi also said that the National Police Bureau would issue a standardised international driving licence.

Meanwhile, Hussain stated that a fully transparent protector system was the need of the hour, since it was essential for individuals travelling on labour visas to possess authentic documents.

He said the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis would extend full cooperation to the Ministry of Interior in improving the protector and immigration systems.

‎The meeting’s participants also reviewed measures regarding action against illegal migrants and individuals with incomplete documentation. E-driving licences, protector stamps and immigration matters were discussed in detail.