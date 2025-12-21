Winter rains disrupt life across Balochistan

QUETTA: The Quetta valley and several towns and cities across Balochistan received the first winter rainfall on Saturday, ending a prolonged dry spell and bringing much-needed relief to growers facing drought-like conditions.

However, the rains also disrupted normal life, suspending power supply and mobile networks, flooding roads and houses, and triggering road accidents that left two women dead and several others injured.

Clouds had been hovering over Quetta and adjoining areas for the past two days, though weather experts initially ruled out significant rainfall, describing the system over Balochistan as weak and unlikely to cause torrential rain. Contrary to these forecasts, rain began around noon in parts of the Quetta valley and soon intensified, spreading across the provincial capital.

As the rainfall strengthened, roads in urban areas were inundated with rainwater, leading to widespread traffic congestion. Power supply to Quetta was suspended shortly after the rain began, plunging large parts of the city into darkness. Mobile phone services and communication networks were also badly affected, causing inconvenience to residents. Severe traffic jams were reported on major roads, while public transport services were disrupted.

Low-lying and downstream areas of Quetta were among the worst affected, as rainwater entered houses, particularly damaging mud-built structures. The rainfall continued intermittently until late at night, and many residents hoped for snowfall due to the prevailing weather conditions. However, temperatures did not drop sufficiently to indicate snowfall.

Heavy rain was also reported in many other parts of northern, central and eastern Balochistan, including Ziarat, Pishin, Kalat, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Loralai, Mastung, Noshki, Sibi and Bolan. In these areas, normal life was disrupted, power supply was suspended, and several localities remained without electricity until late night.

In a rain-related accident in the Noshki district, two women were killed and five others injured when a passenger wagon travelling from Quetta to Chagai skidded on a rain-slick highway near the Sher Jan Agha area and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, with two later shifted to Quetta in critical condition. Hospital officials said at least eight people injured in rain-related incidents were brought to the Civil Hospital.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025