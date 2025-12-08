Alarm over below normal rainfall in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan recorded 41.9pc below-normal rainfall over the past three months, heightening drought threats in Quetta and six other districts.
According to a report issued by the Meteorological Department, the province received only 8.6 mm of rainfall during September, October and November, significantly lower than the normal 14.8 mm.
Temperatures during this period also remained 0.9°C above the average.
The Met Office’s drought advisory (pre-alert) stated that from May to November, western and southwestern Balochistan witnessed a decline in rainfall, along with a rise in the number of consecutive dry days.
Forecasts indicate rainfall in the affected regions below normal till February 2026, while temperatures higher than usual, thus aggravating drought conditions in Quetta, Chagai, Gwadar, Kech, Kharan, Mastung, Nushki, Pishin, Panjgur, Qilla Abdullah and Washuk. However, the Met Office also expects partial relief due to a weather system that may bring rainfall to some areas later this month.
