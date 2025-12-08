Alarm over below normal rainfall in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan recorded 41.9pc below-normal rainfall over the past three months, heightening drought thre­ats in Quetta and six other districts.

According to a report iss­ued by the Meteo­ro­logical Department, the province received only 8.6 mm of rainfall during Sep­tember, October and Nove­mber, significantly lower than the normal 14.8 mm.

Temperatures during this period also remained 0.9°C above the average.

The Met Office’s dro­ught advisory (pre-alert) stated that from May to November, western and southwestern Balo­chistan witnessed a decline in rainfall, along with a rise in the num­ber of consecutive dry days.

Forecasts indicate rainfall in the affected regions below normal till February 2026, while temperatures higher than usual, thus aggr­avating drought conditions in Quetta, Chagai, Gwadar, Kech, Kharan, Mastung, Nushki, Pishin, Panjgur, Qilla Abdullah and Washuk. However, the Met Office also expects partial relief due to a weather system that may bring rainfall to some areas later this month.

