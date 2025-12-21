E-Paper | July 08, 2026

‘Country has now controlled press, politics and democracy’

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published
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HYDERABAD: Political conditions and governance in the country was the topic of a session held on Saturday -- the second day of the 11th edition of Ayaz Melo, at the Sindh Museum.

Journalist Wusatullah Khan moderated the session titled Saang siyasat ja (Deceptive moves of politics). “Our country is run like a laboratory,” he remarked, observing that powerful elites have captured it. “We will see progress [of the country] only when we are able to rid the country of these people,” he believed.

In the past, ‘One Unit’ was introduced by doing away with provinces’ status. It was claimed that this would offer a solution to all ills. Now, once again, there is talk of new provinces, he wondered.

Munizae Jahangir pointed out that no dictator could be a ‘progressive’ individual; people have fought a long flight here for democratic values. She said that her mother, Asma Jahangir, led this fight as well. Unfortunately, politicians, as well as the judiciary and other institutions, did not deliver to the masses despite this long battle.

She said that the politicians who challenged the establishment did it for their own survival, and not for the masses.

Javed Qazi, a columnist, said that while a hybrid system exists in the country, real power lies with the mighty ones who run this state. “Independent judiciary does not exist anymore,” he said, and added that PPP had become a party of elites under Asif Ali Zardari because it has a lesser pro-poor outlook. Similarly, he said, Sharif’s slogan of ‘Vote ko izzat do has vanished.

“Now we have controlled politics, controlled democracy and controlled journalism,” he observed.

An Urdu literary figure, Farnood Alam, said that no popular movement is seen in the country unlike the past. He said that past movements used to give a feel that Pakistan would become a secular state within the next 15 years. “Democracy and politics finished after 2018,” he remarked.

Senior journalist Ghazi Salahuddin, at a separate session: Insani haqqan jo tabdeel theendar manzar namo (changing landscape of human rights) moderated by Zakia Ejaz, observed that educational institutions lack a democratic environment. “Democracy is being stifled through [constitutional] tweaks,” he said.

He recalled that journalism in the past used to enlighten people, but now it is weakening with print media facing demise.

“Artificial Intelligence is killing creativity,” he said, and observed that press freedom used to be the masses’ freedom which has been snatched now.

Sessions on launching of books by Ashfaq Leghari (Nafrat ki daryaft), Asif Qazi (Sindh: ten years before Pakistan), and Akhtar Hafeez (Walaar) were also held.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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Mohammad Hussain Khan is a staff reporter and investigative journalist for Dawn based in Hyderabad, where he has worked since 1994. He covers governance, agriculture, and water resources, as well as health, the environment, and the judicial system.

Mohammad Hussain Khan

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Kumar (Varanasi)
Dec 21, 2025 12:18pm
Journalist have been saying the same from the time when PM in office was arrested in seventies till today when another former PM is arrested for serving life sentence. Half a century of Journalistic discussion has zero influence on the course of events.
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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 21, 2025 12:20pm
They are 100 percent right but in the corridors of power and influence, who cares?
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M. Saeed
Dec 21, 2025 10:49pm
It is strange that sone one has talked in favor of One Unit. In fact, we need one unit of the dispensation of governance and grass root democracy. To start with, we must have a strong center and well spread local governments without duplication at middle tier provinces. All Divisions and Sub Divisions need to be grass root local governments.
Recommend 0

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